Mary P. Warren
1944 - 2020
Candler - Candler - Mary Marie Pressley Warren, 76, went home to be with the Lord Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Four Seasons Hospice Elizabeth House.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, Mrs. Warren was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Vernon and Eva Pressley, and the wife of 43 years of the late Larry Lee Warren. She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Kenny Pressley, Henry "Boby" Vance, and Robert Pressley.

Surviving are her sons: Darryl Lee Warren (Levita) and Danny Keith Warren (Sherry); grandsons: Joshua Warren (Morgan) and Brian Warren (Whitney); great-grandchildren: Harper, Emma, and Jordan; sisters: Susie Gregory (Dennis), Edith Messer, and Judy Runion; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Austin Watts officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the services at the cemetery.

Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Warren's family.

Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
