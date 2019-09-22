|
Mary R. Gregory
Black Mountain - Mary Gregory, our precious and loving mama, nannie, sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully September 19, 2019.
A resident of Black Mountain most of her life, Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Reverend George and Jessie Reynolds, her husband and the love of her life for 70 years, Robert (Bob) Gregory, grandson Kenneth Gregory McMahan, sisters, Lucille Holland and Wilma Poteat, and brothers, Buster, Paul and Bill Reynolds.
She is survived by her children, Steve Gregory and Barbara and Ken McMahan; grandchildren, Jeff McMahan, Kendra (Mike) Littleton, Christy (Lee) Hoyle, Travas Gregory, Ashton (Hunter) Robinson; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Patsy Rice; Godson, Ron Reynolds and several nieces and nephews.
Never meeting a stranger, she was a good and loyal friend to many and considered her Highland Farms friends her second family.
Mary will be remembered by her family as "our rock," "our oak," and the "glue" who has kept us together. We will forever cherish the many memories that we have and give thanks always that God blessed us with her life. A true inspiration, an encourager, a prayer warrior, and a role model of a Christian lady is her legacy.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00pm on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Harwood Home for Funerals with services to follow at 1:00pm. Reverend Bill Henderson and John Snell will be officiating.
Internment at the Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain will immediately follow the service.
Flowers are accepted and appreciated, however; please consider memorials in her honor to the Swannanoa Valley Christian Ministry, Hand in Hand, Inc. or to First Baptist Church, Black Mountain.
Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals.
www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 22, 2019