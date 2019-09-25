|
Mary "Madeline" Ramsey
Mars Hill - Mary Madeline Ramsey, 80, of Mars Hill, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She is the daughter of the late John Weldon and Sarah Frances Ramsey. She is also preceded in death by a sister, Francine Smith; and a brother, Johnny Ramsey. Madeline loved God, family, photography, knitting, and her dog, Khaki.
Madeline is survived by her daughters, Frances Thomas and Sarah Thomas; son, David Hartley; brother, Weldon Ramsey; grandchildren, Gabe Thomas, Michelle Beaver, Nichole Traver, Becca Davis; and great grandchildren, Cory Beaver, Christian Beaver, Aiden Traver, Gracelyn Traver, Emerson Davis, and Ella Davis.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, September 27, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Rev. Weldon Ramsey will officiate. Burial will follow in the Ramsey Family Cemetery at Walnut Creek. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CarePartners Hospice, 68 Sweeten Creek Rd, Asheville, NC 28803.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 25, 2019