Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ramsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary "Madeline" Ramsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary "Madeline" Ramsey Obituary
Mary "Madeline" Ramsey

Mars Hill - Mary Madeline Ramsey, 80, of Mars Hill, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She is the daughter of the late John Weldon and Sarah Frances Ramsey. She is also preceded in death by a sister, Francine Smith; and a brother, Johnny Ramsey. Madeline loved God, family, photography, knitting, and her dog, Khaki.

Madeline is survived by her daughters, Frances Thomas and Sarah Thomas; son, David Hartley; brother, Weldon Ramsey; grandchildren, Gabe Thomas, Michelle Beaver, Nichole Traver, Becca Davis; and great grandchildren, Cory Beaver, Christian Beaver, Aiden Traver, Gracelyn Traver, Emerson Davis, and Ella Davis.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, September 27, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Rev. Weldon Ramsey will officiate. Burial will follow in the Ramsey Family Cemetery at Walnut Creek. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CarePartners Hospice, 68 Sweeten Creek Rd, Asheville, NC 28803.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now