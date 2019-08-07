|
Mary Rogers Greene
Swannanoa - Mary Rogers Greene, 95, of Swannanoa, went home to be with the Lord on August 5, 2019.
Mrs. Greene was born February 24, 1924 in Inman, SC to the late John Rogers and Cora Cordell Rogers. She was an avid quilter and bowler. Mary was a member of Swannanoa Free Will Baptist Church, past member of Black Mountain Women's Club, member of Woodmen of The World, member of the Lions Club, and volunteer at Swannanoa Valley Museum and History Center.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jarvis Greene; son, Larry Robert Greene; sister, Hestel Robertson; brother, John Rogers; and grandson, Scott Lee.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Karen Lee (Don) of Swannanoa; grandchildren, Ryan Lee (Tammy), Brooke Simpson (Steve), Julie Mundy (Chris) and Alex Lee (Erica); 12 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:00pm at Bumgarner Cemetery in Whittier.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 4:00 to 5:00pm at Swannanoa Free Will Baptist Church with a Celebration of Life Service immediately following.
Flowers are appreciated. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider Mountain View Assisted Living, 260 Centerway Drive, Hendersonville, NC 28792 or Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 7, 2019