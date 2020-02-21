|
Mary Roper Davis
Asheville - Mary Roper Davis, 91, a lifelong resident of North Carolina, died on February 21, 2020.
Mary was born in a small fishing village, Engelhard, North Carolina, August 23, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Henry Lee and Rosalie Roper. She was a resident of the Arden area for the past seventy years.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Claude D. Davis, Sr.. They were devoted to one another, providing a positive, loving home for their two children. Mary was also preceded in death by three sisters, Sarah ' Sadie' Roper, Ellen Roper Hamlett, and Elsie R Spencer; and a brother, William L. Roper.
She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Davis Barnes and her husband, David Barnes, of Weaverville; son, C. David Davis, Jr. and his wife, Sue Siebels, of Charlottesville, VA. In addition, she leaves two sisters, Judy R. Forbes of Elizabeth City, NC, Jackie R. Sawyer of Webster, MA, and one brother, HL Roper of Bristol, TN., all of whom were very special to her. Mary is survived and loved by many friends and extended family.
Mary worked part-time in fabric and clothing retail. However, her life's calling was of a higher nature…that of providing unconditional love and support for her husband, children, family, neighbors, and friends. She easily balanced an active home life that included baking "the best yeast rolls in the world," cooking delicious meals at all hours of the day/night for countless law enforcement agents who were Claude's colleagues, tending not only to her own children but to children of close friends and neighbors, and providing meals and caregiving for homebound neighbors and friends. She extended open arms and compassion to many in need of a listening ear and a home-cooked meal.
Mary never met a stranger. Anyone who entered her home was greeted with her always present smile, a cup of coffee, and homemade oatmeal cookies. She showed on a daily basis the power of a positive attitude, love, and a strong belief in God. Inside the cover of Mary's favorite cookbook she pasted this saying, clipped from a local newspaper: "Fill each day with kindness and joy will fill your heart." She practiced that every day.
She was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church, an avid reader, walker, proficient seamstress, and quilter. Mary enriched the lives of those around her. Family, friends, and neighbors will be forever blessed with her presence and joy for life. Heaven will shine brighter with Mary's spirit and love.
Dementia is a thief. It robs memories and abilities to conduct daily tasks. It never took away Mary's smile, caring, and love for others. They remain with her….always.
The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 PM February 29th at Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher with the Reverend J. Clarkson officiating. A brief burial prayer service will follow in Calvary Episcopal Churchyard Cemetery.
Immediately following funeral and burial services, the family will receive friends and relatives in Calvary Episcopal Church Parish Hall for food and fellowship to celebrate the life of Mary Davis.
The family wishes to thank Mary's family, friends, neighbors, and Calvary Episcopal Church members who faithfully visited her through these many months. A special thanks to the wonderful caring staff of Harmony at Reynolds Mtn, Four Season Hospice, special sitters, and physicians, nurses, and providers who compassionately and lovingly looked out for Mary.
Western District State Bureau of Investigation Special Agents will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 187 Fletcher, NC 28732 or Four Seasons Hospice 571 South Allen Road Flat Rock, NC 28731
Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Avenue, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent through Web site: www.Morrisfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020