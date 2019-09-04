|
|
Mary S. Walker
Asheville - Mary Silvers Walker, 87, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the CarePartners Solace Center.
Born in Yancey County, Mrs. Walker was a daughter of the late Charles and Ruby Presnell Silvers, and she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Harris. She was retired after 35 years as a cashier with Discount Shoes and she was a member of Westwood Baptist Church.
She is survived by her grandson, Bradley Harris and wife Misti, of Asheville; two great-grandsons, Caden and Conner Harris; sisters, Ann Davis and husband Cecil, of Chapel Hill, and Fran Gore and husband Ed, of Asheville; and a brother, Charles Silvers and wife Dorothy, of El Dorado Springs, MO.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Pisgah View Memorial Park with Pastor Tim Lolley officiating.
Memorials may be made to Beverly Hills Baptist Church Food Pantry, 777 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 4, 2019