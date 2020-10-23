Mary Sue Burton Joyner
Candler - Mary Sue Burton Joyner, 71,of Candler, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at the CarePartners Solace Center.
A native of Buncombe Co., Mary was a daughter of the late Charles and Martha Duncan Burton. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles "Chuck" Burton.
Mrs. Joyner was a 1967 graduate of Erwin High School, and she retired from Dillard's. She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church.
Surviving are her daughters, Cynthia Foster (William Joseph) and Deanna Angel (Forest); son, Charles Joyner (Laura); grandchildren, Megan Foster, Monica Klein (Cory), Kai Harrison, Ashleigh Rice and Breanna Angel; great-granddaughter, Emma Rice; sisters, Patricia Rhoads (Harold) and Wanda Weatherman (Ken); and sister-in-law, Gail Burton.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27 in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dr. Keith Hutchinson officiating. To achieve social distancing, services in Groce chapels are limited to 50, and face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1901 Brunswick Avenue, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207, or to Freedom Baptist Church, 50 Rice Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.
