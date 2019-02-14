|
Mary Sue Cummings Ellenburg
Gainesville, GA - Mary Sue Cummings Ellenburg, 89, went to her heavenly home to be with her husband of 45 years, JT, and her daughter, Peggy, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in Gainesville, GA. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bertha Parham Cummings and Floyd Cummings; sisters, Inice Cummings Woody, Lucille Cummings Freeman, and Margaret Cummings Worley; and an infant brother, Walford Cummings.
Mary was a very talented quilter and crocheter and loved antique glassware. She was a very devoted Christian of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed spending summers outdoors with her grandchildren and later on with her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine Powell (David); son-in-law, Earl Sharpe; granddaughters, April Powell, Michelle Buckner (Shane), and Stephanie Stevens (Craig); grandson, David Powell (Logan); the lights of her life, her great-grandchildren, Justyn Chivers, Zachary Powell, Amber Powell, and Caleb Buckner; sister, Vergie Cummings Johnson, and sister and best friend, Ruth Cummings Worley (Tyranis); and several nieces and nephews.
Her family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. The funeral service officiated by the Rev. Don Penland will immediately follow. Burial will take place at Pisgah View Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the UNCA Botanical Gardens, 151 W.T. Weaver Blvd., Asheville, NC 28804, where she spent many summer days picnicing and playing in the stream with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 14, 2019