Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Swannanoa, NC
Mary Sue Thomas

Mary Sue Thomas Obituary
Mary Sue Thomas

Asheville - Mary Sue Thomas, 90, of Asheville passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

Mrs. Thomas was born June 26, 1929 in Trion, GA to the late Andrew and Ruby Tutton Williams.

Sue was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She taught in public schools and was a member of First Baptist Church, Swannanoa.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, James Henry "Jamey" Thomas, Jr. and brothers, Andrew M. Williams, Jr. and Jimmie Williams.

Sue is survived by her husband, Jim Thomas; daughter, Michelle Davis (Douglas) of Fletcher; sons, Samuel Thomas (Susanna) of El Paso, TX and Matthew Thomas (Darla) of Sanford, NC; grandchildren, Nathan Davis (Leslie), Jessica Davis (Jeanne), Josiah Thomas, Jared Thomas (Jenny), Carissa Lucas (Tony), and Joshua Thomas; great grandchildren, Laurel, Leah, Aaron and Isaac Davis, Samuel Thomas, Lana Lucas and one on the way.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church, Swannanoa.

The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at the church prior to the service. Burial will be in Mountain View Memorial Park.

Flowers are accepted and appreciated. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Rd., Flat Rock, NC 28731.

Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals.

www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 19, 2019
