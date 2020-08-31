1/1
Mary Sylvia Snider Edwards
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Sylvia Snider Edwards

Weaverville - Mary Sylvia Snider Edwards peacefully went to heaven at the WNC Baptist Home on Sunday, August 30, 2020, after a period of declining health. She was preceded in death by her dear husband, William Barnett "Bill" Edwards, who died November 26, 1996; her mother, Myrtle Moss Snider, who died the day Sylvia was born, October 6, 1926; father, Clingman "Cling" Snider; stepmother, Lois Mullinax Snider; sister, Hazel Bradford; and brothers, Grover, Roy and James L. "J.L." Snider.

Survivors include her only daughter, Nancy Cole and husband Glenn; brother, Harry Snider, Yuma, AZ; sisters, Diana Parnell, Panama City, FL; Polly Rice (Jim), Asheville, NC; and Judy Snider, Weaverville, NC; along with several nieces and nephews and their spouses and children.

Sylvia lived in Buncombe County all of her life. After 30 years of service at BASF (formerly American Enka Corporation), she retired in 1989. She stayed busy after retirement, working in and around her home, embroidering, and reading. She especially enjoyed being outdoors, tending her flowers and doing yard work. Sylvia was a long-time, active member of Zephyr Hills Free Will Baptist Church. She loved her church family, and they all loved their "Miss Sylvia".

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Zephyr Hills Free Will Baptist Church, 283 Shelburne Rd., Asheville, NC 28806, led by the Rev. Daniel Cason and Rev. Danny Gasperson. Sylvia's family will greet friends outside the church one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.

The family welcomes flowers but also knows that Sylvia would be delighted with contributions to her church's Building Fund. Checks should be made payable to Zephyr Hills Free Will Baptist Church and mailed to the church at PO Box 6808, Asheville, NC 28816.

The family is so thankful for the kind care and treatment provided by staff at the WNC Baptist Home, where Sylvia had resided since January 2019. To each of you they say: "You made a difficult time so much easier for Mother and for us. May God bless you for it, and may you remember her fondly."

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved