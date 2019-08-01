|
|
Mary T. Jones
Asheville - Mary T. Jones, 66, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.
A native of Leesburg, FL she had resided in Buncombe County since 1983. She was the daughter of the late Henry Ford Trumbo and Martha Dawson Trumbo. She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Elzy Trumbo and James Alvin Trumbo.
Mrs. Jones was a member of Emma Baptist Church, she loved the Lord, and was a loving mother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by husband of 34 years, Stewart Jones; children: Daniel Thomas, Jr. of Nashville, TN, Thomas Young and wife LaRhonda of Portland, TN, Aresa Jones of Asheville, Sydnee Jones of Asheville, and Alexus Thomas of Asheville; grandchildren: Shaun Barbee of Nashville, TN, Danielle Thomas of Nashville, TN, and MaKayla Mengistu of Kansas City, MO; sister, Kwensi Stevenson of Ocala, FL; brother, James "Jimmy" Trumbo and wife Debbie of Lady Lake, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a Celebration of Mary Jones' Life at 2 PM on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Emma Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Emma Baptist Church, 520 N Louisiana Ave, Asheville, NC 28806.
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting the Jones family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 1, 2019