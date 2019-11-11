Services
Mary Thorpe Goforth Obituary
Mary Thorpe Goforth

Asheville - Mary Thorpe Goforth, born January 23, 1926, went to be with her beloved husband of 63 years, Rev. John Goforth, and her sons, Johnny and David Goforth, on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Surviving are her daughter, Patricia Goforth; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Vivian Owenby; brother, Carl Thorpe and sister-in-law, Evelyn Thorpe; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mrs. Goforth will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, with Rev. Kallen Griffin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 455 Hollywood Rd., Fairview, NC 28730.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
