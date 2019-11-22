Services
Mary Tipton Johnson


1929 - 2019
Mary Tipton Johnson Obituary
Mary Tipton Johnson

Asheville - Mary Ester Tipton Johnson, 90, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at her home.

A native of Yancey County, she had resided in Buncombe County most of her life. She retired in 1996 following over 30 years of service with A B Emblem of Weaverville.

Mrs. Johnson was the daughter of the late Frank and Rettie Lewis Tipton and wife of her loving husband, Royce Andrew Johnson, who went to be with the Lord April 18, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her 3 sisters, Cindy, Ora and Helen and 6 brothers, Tom Edd, Cloman, Banner, Clyde, Merly and Oscar.

Surviving are her several nieces and nephews, including her two very special nephews, Jr. Blankenship (Sherrie) and the late Kenneth Blankenship (Debbie) whom she considered her own.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM Monday, November 25, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church, with Rev. Mike Freeman and Rev. Garry Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 PM Monday at the church.

To sign Mrs. Johnson's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
