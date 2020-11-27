1/1
Mary Williams
1937 - 2020
Mary Williams

Asheville - Mary Elizabeth Robinson Williams, 83, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center. She attended the Fruit of Labor Worship Center in Fairview.

A native of Buncombe County, she joined the US Air Force in 1956, returning to Buncombe County in 1979. She loved to travel extensively (both domestically and internationally) and was an avid bowler, having bowled in numerous leagues and local/state tournaments since the 1960's.

Mrs. Williams was the daughter of the late Ralph John Robinson and Annie Mae Ramsey Robinson Moore and wife of Frederick Gene Williams who died October 1, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Lauren Williams; 2 sisters and 4 brothers.

Surviving are her son, Michael Anthony Williams and wife Susan of Chapel Hill, son, Jeffrey Allen Williams and wife Patricia of Gloucester, VA and daughter, Kimberly Elaine Baker and husband Roger of Asheville; grandchildren, Douglas Williams and wife Yuri, Jill Williams, Leah Raines and husband Robert and Brooke Williams and great grandson, August Raines.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, November 29, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Dr. Allen Raines officiating. Burial will follow in Elk Mountain Cemetery.

A time of gathering will be from 1 to 2 PM Sunday for family and friends at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org

Livestreaming of Mrs. Williams' funeral service, as well as an online guest register will be available at www.andersrice.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
