Mary Wolfe
Asheville - Mary Elizabeth Cuomo Wolfe, age 72, of Asheville, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the John F. Keever Solace Center. She was born on May 12, 1947 in Buncombe County to the late Joseph and Frances Ogle Cuomo. Mary worked as a sales clerk at Sears, was a member of Wasilla Bible Church in Alaska and was married to and widowed by her beloved husband, Robert Lowell Wolfe who passed on December 29, 2015. Along with her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Pamela Lynn Wolfe who passed away on February 9, 2009. Mary is survived by her sons, Joseph Lee Wolfe of Wasilla, Alaska, Edward Lowell Wolfe and Thomas Franklin Wolfe, both of Vancouver, WA; her sister, Sharon Shope of Asheville; and her grandsons, Nathan Hovenden Wolfe and Nicholas Wolfe, both of Seattle, WA.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30pm, Sunday February 16, 2020 at Sky View Memorial Park. Rev. James Lamb will be officiating. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Wolfe Family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.Penland FamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020