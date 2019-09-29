|
Maryann Landmark
Asheville - Maryann Catherine Landmark, 64, of Asheville, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.
Ms. Landmark had worked as a Registered Nurse at Mission Hospitals, and was the daughter of Ann Marie Fagan Mahoney and the late Richard Mathias Landmark.
In addition to her mother, surviving are her daughter, Katherine McGinn and husband Andy Farkas of Asheville; grandchildren: Ena Farkas, Juno Farkas, and Lyra Farkas; sister, Susan Landmark and husband John Topolosky of Neptune Beach, FL; brother, Richard Landmark and wife Mary Landmark of Avon Lake, OH; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Asheville Humane Society, 14 Forever Friend Lane, Asheville, NC 28806.
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting Ms. Landmark's family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 29, 2019