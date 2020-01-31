|
|
Maryland G. O'Dell
Asheville - Maryland O'Dell, 61, of Asheville completed her earthly battle Jan 29, 2020.
Maryland was born 1/20/1959 in Murphy, NC to Herbert and Evalea O'Dell. She grew up in Murphy, graduating from Murphy High in 1977, earned her Associates degree in Business from Tri-County Community College in 1980, and her B.A. in Psychology from Warren Wilson College in 1987. She worked in health care and with at risk youth.
She is predeceased by her parents and grandparents. She is survived by her brother Randall O'Dell of GA, close cousin Rebecca Tuck of SC, friend and guardian Kathryn Beattie of Black Mountain, and many friends and family in the area.
Graveside service will be Saturday 2/1 11:00am at Hanging Dog Baptist Church in Murphy. Ivie Funeral Home 828-837-2116. In lieu of flowers please donate to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) nami.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020