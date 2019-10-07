Services
Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
125 South Avenue
Swannanoa, NC 28778
(828) 686-5447
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
125 South Avenue
Swannanoa, NC 28778
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
125 South Avenue
Swannanoa, NC 28778
1988 - 2019
Swannanoa - Matthew Anthony Surratt, 30, of Swannanoa, NC passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his home. Born November 4, 1988 in Buncombe County, NC, he was a son of Donald Lee Surratt of Swannanoa, NC and Geneva Ann Correll Wilson of Orangeburg, SC. He was a graduate of Owen High School and was an avid gun collector who enjoyed hunting and motorcycling. His family always came first as he always worked hard to be the best provider that he could for his Family, Heather Robinson, Damon and Gypsy Surratt. Preceding him in death are his grandparents, Thomas Hall and Willie Surratt. In addition to his parents and children, he is survived by his siblings, Tasha Wright and her spouse, Scott, Joseph Surratt, Daniel Surratt, and Dustin Wilson, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in the chapel of Penland Family Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 to 2. In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations to be made to Penland Family Funeral Home to be applied toward his services. Condolences may be made to the family at www.penlandfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 7, 2019
