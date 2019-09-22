|
Dr. Matthew G. Young
Hendersonville - Dr. Matthew G. Young, age 62, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18th, in Hendersonville, North Carolina. He was born January 12th, 1957, in Franklin, IN, to Pamela and James Young. He was a 1975 graduate of Franklin Community High School, a 1979 graduate of Davidson College, and a 1983 graduate of Indiana University's Dental School. He married Susan Young on August 10th, 1984, Etowah, North Carolina.
Loving the mountains, Dr. Young made his home, with Susan, in Western North Carolina. Together, with his mother-in-law, Doris, they founded a highly impactful general dental practice that would improve the lives of thousands, for the next three decades with a holistic focus. His passion for healing lead him to serve as President of the International Academy or Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT). Matthew also enjoyed cooking, spending time at the beaches of South Carolina, his dogs, sharing time with his sons, Alabama football, and his three grandchildren. Matthew will be remembered as a man who lived with empathy and a passion for healing. He is survived by his wife, Susan; his two sons, Ezekiel, and Caleb; his daughter-in-law, Jennifer and his three grandchildren, Rylie, Tucker, Shiloh; his three sisters, Sara, Mindy, and Carrie; and his loving dog, Tyson.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Matthew touched are invited to leave a memory at his online celebration at: https://www.forevermissed.com/matthew-g-young
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 22, 2019