1/1
Matthew John McKeever
1995 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew John McKeever

Hendersonville - Matthew John McKeever, 25, of Etowah, passed away in an accident on Friday, November 13, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Stanley Safian, his mother, Michelle McKeever, and his brother, Brian McKeever.

Matthew is survived by his brother, Brendan McKeever, his grandmother, Marsha Safian, his Aunt Alison and Uncle Chris Scott, his cousins, Jacob and Alex Scott, and his beloved rescue dog, Big Randy.

Matthew was known for his quick wit, kind heart, and a fierce dedication to his family. He loved his job as a Pharmacy Technician at CVS.

Due to Covid19 restrictions, the family will hold a private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation in Matthew's name to the Henderson County Animal Shelter; www. https://www.hendersoncountync.gov/county/page/animal-shelter

Morris Funeral & Cremation Service is serving the family and condolences may be sent to them through our website at www.morrisfamilycare.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved