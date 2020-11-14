Matthew John McKeever
Hendersonville - Matthew John McKeever, 25, of Etowah, passed away in an accident on Friday, November 13, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Stanley Safian, his mother, Michelle McKeever, and his brother, Brian McKeever.
Matthew is survived by his brother, Brendan McKeever, his grandmother, Marsha Safian, his Aunt Alison and Uncle Chris Scott, his cousins, Jacob and Alex Scott, and his beloved rescue dog, Big Randy.
Matthew was known for his quick wit, kind heart, and a fierce dedication to his family. He loved his job as a Pharmacy Technician at CVS.
Due to Covid19 restrictions, the family will hold a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation in Matthew's name to the Henderson County Animal Shelter; www. https://www.hendersoncountync.gov/county/page/animal-shelter
