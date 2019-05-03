|
Matthew Pressley
Arden - Matthew Todd Pressley, age 39, passed away at J. F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Matthew is survived by his parents, Allen Thomas, Jr. and Elizabeth Pressley of Clyde; his birth mother, Dorothy Ann Greenwell; his two brothers, Tommy III (Tara) and Michael (Amanda) Pressley all of Candler; one sister, Amy E. Pressley (Wilson) Palacio of Virginia along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Matthew was an adventurous and independent young man who enjoyed camping and fishing. He worked in general maintenance at Arby's in Biltmore and the Givens Estate. Matthew had a zest for life and never allowed himself to be held down.
A special Thank you to the staff at Liberty Corners and Care Partners for the love and support shown to Matthew and family during this time.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family and the online register is available at www.smokymountaincremations.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 3, 2019