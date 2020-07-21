1/1
Matthew Price
1995 - 2020
Matthew Price

Asheville - Asheville, Matthew Daniel Price, age 24, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

A native of Buncombe County, he was a son of the late James Benson and Rose Anne Brock Price. Matthew was employed by Waffle House and enjoyed video gaming, building computers and skateboarding. He enjoyed making everyone around him laugh and had a huge heart.

Matthew is survived by three sisters, Beverly Hale (William), Christina Pergram (John), all of Asheville, and Amanda Price, of Burnsville; two brothers, Paul Price (Kirbie), of Plainville, Georgia and Nicholas Price, of Asheville.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Sawmill Hill Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Bryson City, with Brother Randy Sutherland officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:30 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home of Waynesville.

The care of Matthew has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Wells Funeral Homes
Visitation
JUL
24
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Sawmill Hill Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Wells Funeral Homes
296 West Main Street
Waynesville, NC 28786
(828) 456-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
