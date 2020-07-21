Matthew Price
Asheville - Asheville, Matthew Daniel Price, age 24, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
A native of Buncombe County, he was a son of the late James Benson and Rose Anne Brock Price. Matthew was employed by Waffle House and enjoyed video gaming, building computers and skateboarding. He enjoyed making everyone around him laugh and had a huge heart.
Matthew is survived by three sisters, Beverly Hale (William), Christina Pergram (John), all of Asheville, and Amanda Price, of Burnsville; two brothers, Paul Price (Kirbie), of Plainville, Georgia and Nicholas Price, of Asheville.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Sawmill Hill Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Bryson City, with Brother Randy Sutherland officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:30 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home of Waynesville.
The care of Matthew has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com