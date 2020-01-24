Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Mattie Burr Rogers Ward

Mattie Burr Rogers Ward Obituary
Mattie Burr Rogers Ward

Asheville - Mattie Burr Rogers Ward, 101, of Asheville, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Care Partners Solace Center. She left us because after 101 years, she just got tired.

Born in Haywood Co. to the late Herman and Mattie Pless Rogers, she was a member of Beverly Hills Baptist Church where at one time she served as a Sunday school teacher. She wrote poetry and loved to sew and read. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Eugene Ward.

Survivors include her children, Tamara Johnson, Frankie Jenkins and Ron Ward (Gloria) all of Asheville; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the Tunnel Road chapel of Groce Funeral Home. Rev. Dr. Billy King will officiate and burial will follow in Pisgah View Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

The online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Remember
