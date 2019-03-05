|
Mattie Lee Gettys Morgan
Asheville - Mattie Lee Gettys Morgan went home to be with the Lord on March 4, 2019.
She was born in Hollis, North Carolina, on May 25, 1913. Mattie was the youngest daughter of the late Plato and Amanda Gettys and had nine brothers and sisters. Mattie's husband, Oscar Lee Morgan passed away in 1991. She was also preceded in death by her two sons, Donald Gettys Morgan and James Alvin Morgan.
She is survived by her daughter, Priscilla Ann Morgan Deese and son in law, Emerson Bernard Deese, Jr. Mattie had four grandchildren, Angie Marshall, Susan Hughes, Jim Morgan and Anne Phythyon; and five great grandchildren Amanda Adams, Sarah Marshall, Jane Marshall, Grace Marshall, and JD Phythyon.
Mattie was a member of West Asheville Baptist Church for more than fifty years where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School classes. Mattie was a nurse/dental assistant and she loved caring for people. Anyone who knew Mattie walked away feeling like they were in the presence of Christ due to her kind and loving nature and constant source of encouragement. Mattie has called the WNC Baptist Retirement Home her home since October 2010 where she developed many close friendships with other residents and staff.
A funeral service will be held at West Asheville Baptist Church at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 7, 2019, with Rev. Billy Honeycutt officiating. The family will receive friends at 10:00 am and interment will be at Round Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Union Mills at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to West Asheville Baptist Church, 926 Haywood Road, Asheville NC 28806.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefunerahome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 5, 2019