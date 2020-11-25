Maude Gaines
Asheville - Maude Elizabeth Gaines, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Maude was a native of Mars Hill, NC and a daughter of the late Floyd and Minnie Blanton Foster. She worked as a housekeeper at the former Battery Park Hotel. Maude was a faithful member of Worldwide Missionary Baptist Tabernacle for over 60 years. She loved canning fruit and vegetables and especially enjoyed crocheting and completing crossword puzzles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Gaines, Sr.; daughter, Sally (Snookie) Gaines; and six grandchildren. Surviving family include sons, Harry Gaines, Jr. (Monika), John Gaines (Brenda), Leo Gaines (Brindia) and Tommy Gaines; daughters, Joyce Johnson (Bill) and Roberta Thomas; 28 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Public viewing will be 2:30-7 PM Friday. Funeral service will be 11 AM, Saturday, November 28, 2020, Chapel of Ray Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. All attendees must wear a face covering, sanitize hands and adhere to social distancing as COVID-19 protocols. Acknowledgements may be received at rayfuneralcremation.com
. Service will be live streamed via rayfuneralcremation.com