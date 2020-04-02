|
|
Maurice E. Davis
Swannanoa -
Maurice E. Davis, 79, of Swannanoa, passed away March 30, 2020.
Mr. Davis was born April 28, 1940 in McDowell County to the late Glenn T. and Alta G. Davis. He has been a resident of Buncombe County for 57 years. Maurice retired from Volvo Construction Equipment. He was active in his church Sunday School and Choir. He was a Charter member of the Swannanoa Lions Club.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his infant sister; infant grandson, James Allen Haywood; and sister-in-law, Peggy Davis.
Maurice is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margo Davis; daughters, Maureen Haywood (Allen) of Greensboro, NC and Mary Dale (Joel) of Pageland, SC; sisters, Marlene Coyle (Sam) of Morehead City, NC and Cheryl Harper (Terry) of Fairmont, WV; brothers, Harold Davis of Arden, NC and Don Davis (Phyllis) of Old Fort, NC; three grandchildren, David (Shelby), Jacob and Kirsten Dale; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Care Adult Day Care Services (Buncombe County), 68 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28803 https://mountaincareservices.org, Black Mountain Center Foundation, 932 Old US 70 Hwy, Black Mountain, NC 28711 http://bmc-foundation.org, or Memorycare, 100 Far Horizons Lane, Asheville, NC 28803 https://memorycare.org.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020