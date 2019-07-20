|
|
Mauvlline Lawson
Denver - Mrs. Mauvlline Lawson, 89, of Denver NC passed with peace and grace on July 18, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Mauvlline was one of four children born in Swiss, NC to Jesse and Cora Tomberlin. She married Julius (June) Lawson in Asheville, NC where they resided for over 40 years. A loving mother and devoted wife, she was an active member of Sunrise Baptist Church where she took pride in teaching Sunday school and singing in the choir. She retired from Sears in 1992 and moved to Denver. A loyal member of Fairfield United Methodist Church, Mauvlline enjoyed spending time with her family and giving back to her community. Known to many as "Grammy", her bright spirit and quick wit leave us rich in memories and our hearts filled with love.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Julius Lawson, and brothers Oval and Ralph Tomberlin.
She is survived by daughters Vicki Lawson Dunn (Kenny) and Tammy Lawson Wheeler (David); sister Opal Sheppard (Emory); granddaughters Ashley Wheeler Lau (Keenan) and Abby Wheeler Bullock (Landon); and great grandchildren Cameron and Harper Lau. Funeral services will be held at Fairfield United Methodist Church, 7860 Fairfield Forest Rd, Denver, NC 28037 on Monday, July 22 at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the church Fellowship Hall. Flowers may be sent to James Funeral Home in Huntersville, www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fairfield United Methodist Church in Denver, or Novant Health Hospice, PO Box 33549, Charlotte 28233.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 20, 2019