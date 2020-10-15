Maves Evelyn Pack
Fairview - Maves Evelyn Pack, 88, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
Maves was a member of Chestnut Hill Baptist Church. She loved her family dearly. After retirement, she enjoyed babysitting her granddaughter, her great-grandchildren, and several children in her extended family.
Maves was preceded in death by her husband, Bill "Stumpy" Pack; daughters, Betty Jean Owens and Jo-Ann Edmonds (Willie); grandson, Mark McKinney; brother, Oates Wright; and sister, Allene Craig.
Maves is survived by her daughter, Darlene Kuykendall (Wayne); son, Freddie Pack (Terri); grandchildren, Michelle Wallen (Scott), Misty Owenby (Brian), Jeremy Kuykendall (Marcquel), Mandy Pack, and Marissa Pack; great grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Mackenzie, Amber, Maddie, Cade, and Rylee; brothers, James "Jaybird" Wright and Daniel Wright; and sisters, Edith Craig, Thelma Russell, Carolyn Craig and Martha Garrison.
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:30pm at Chestnut Hill Baptist Church. A celebration of life service will immediately follow with Pastor Ronnie Harris officiating.
Burial will be in Chestnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com