Maves Evelyn Pack
Maves Evelyn Pack

Fairview - Maves Evelyn Pack, 88, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Maves was a member of Chestnut Hill Baptist Church. She loved her family dearly. After retirement, she enjoyed babysitting her granddaughter, her great-grandchildren, and several children in her extended family.

Maves was preceded in death by her husband, Bill "Stumpy" Pack; daughters, Betty Jean Owens and Jo-Ann Edmonds (Willie); grandson, Mark McKinney; brother, Oates Wright; and sister, Allene Craig.

Maves is survived by her daughter, Darlene Kuykendall (Wayne); son, Freddie Pack (Terri); grandchildren, Michelle Wallen (Scott), Misty Owenby (Brian), Jeremy Kuykendall (Marcquel), Mandy Pack, and Marissa Pack; great grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Mackenzie, Amber, Maddie, Cade, and Rylee; brothers, James "Jaybird" Wright and Daniel Wright; and sisters, Edith Craig, Thelma Russell, Carolyn Craig and Martha Garrison.

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:30pm at Chestnut Hill Baptist Church. A celebration of life service will immediately follow with Pastor Ronnie Harris officiating.

Burial will be in Chestnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Chestnut Hill Baptist Church
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
