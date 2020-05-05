|
|
Max Franklin Frisbee
Casar - Max Franklin Frisbee, age 62, of Casar, died Monday, May 4, 2020.
Max was born March 25, 1958 in Buncombe County to Glenn Frisbee and the late Wilda Ballew Frisbee who died in 2016; he was a resident of Casar for the past 15 years. Max had Cerebral Palsy and was the first person on crutches to graduate from Erwin High School. He retired from Square D after 29 yrs. of service. Max was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and a faithful Christian.
Surviving in addition to his father, are his wife of 31 years, Sheree Fender Frisbee; sons, Joseph and Samuel Frisbee; sisters, Lillian "Sissy" Cox and husband Danny, and Leisa Frisbee; brothers, Melvin Frisbee and wife Wendy, and Brian and Brandon Frisbee; three grandchildren, Scarlette, Kira, and Jameson.
His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Rev. Gary Fender will officiate. Burial will follow in Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Marshall.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, there may be no more than 50 people gathered for his service at the funeral home and no more than 50 people gathered for the graveside committal.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Frisbee's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 5 to May 7, 2020