Dr. Max Wilson Carpenter
Arden - Dr. Max Wilson Carpenter, DMD, 95, of Arden, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at his residence.
A native of Rutherford County, NC, he was a son of the late Albert Byron and Anna Laura Lynch Carpenter. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Wynelle Hensley Carpenter who died March 2, 2011 as well as three brothers, John, Jim and Bill Carpenter.
Dr. Carpenter served in the United States Navy during WWII. Following his active duty service, he returned to Appalachian State University to complete his senior year. After a short period of teaching Math and Science at Rutherfordton-Spindale Central High School, he chose to pursue a career as a Dentist. He was accepted at the University of Louisville School of Dentistry. In the summer before his senior year, he was chosen for the Navy Dental Corps program and continued his military service during the Korean War. Dr. Carpenter practiced dentistry in Asheville for 43 years, retiring in 1996. He was an active member of the American Dental Association, the North Carolina and the Buncombe County Dental Societies and he enjoyed serving the community in many other ways. Dr. Carpenter and his colleagues forever enhanced the Dental profession and well-being of all North Carolinians by establishing the dental hygiene program at A-B Technical College as well as other technical schools throughout North Carolina.
He is survived by two daughters, Laura Sharpe (Todd) of Arden and Pamela Nicholson (John) of Winston-Salem, NC; four grandchildren, Emily Sharpe Harris (Cory), Henry Sharpe, Erika Nicholson and Tanner Nicholson as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. Burial will follow at Green Hills Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Saturday, March 7 at the funeral home.
For those who desire, contributions may be made in Dr. Carpenter's memory to Western Carolina Rescue Ministries or Manna Food Bank.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020