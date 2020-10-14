1/1
Maxine Brookshire
Maxine Brookshire

Leicester - Maxine Brookshire, 97, went to be with the Lord at her home in Leicester on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Maxine was born February 16, 1923, to the late Robert and Maggie Smith Brookshire. She was a lifelong resident of Leicester.

She was a graduate of Leicester High School and Biltmore College and received her B.S. and M.A. degrees from Western Carolina University.

For 41 years Maxine taught school in Buncombe County, two years at Red Oak High School and 39 years at Leicester Elementary School. After retiring in 1985, she enjoyed spending time researching her family genealogy and working in her garden. She always loved having family and friends visit her. She was a member of West Asheville Baptist Church.

Being the last member of her immediate family, she was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Bron Patterson Brookshire; four sisters, Reva B. Murray, Clara B. Doll, Christine E. Brookshire and Agatha June Brookshire; and a niece, Eleanor G. Murray.

She is survived by several cousins and close friends.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Stan Welch officiating. Interment will follow at Green Hills Cemetery. To achieve social distancing, services in Groce chapels are limited to 50, and face masks are required.

Miss Brookshire will lie in repose at Groce Funeral Home from 12 noon to 6:00 p.m. Thursday where friends may pay their respects.

The family recognizes with appreciation Maxine's caregivers, Bonnie Hardy, Summer Kaczmarski, Debra Hance, Lisa Williams, Tammy Padgett and Crystal Barrett.

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
