Maxine L. Smathers Obituary
Canton - Canton - Maxine Long Smathers, 92, of Murray Road in the Bethel Community, died April 16, 2020 at Creekside Villas in Waynesville.

Maxine was a native and lifelong resident of Haywood County and a daughter of the late Fred Lee and Ellen Henson Long. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Webb M. Smathers, who died in 2015; two sisters Hazel L. Morgan and Mildred L. Burris; and two brothers Edwin and Frank Long.

Mrs. Smathers worked most of her life at American Enka where she was a shift supervisor in the nylon department. She is credited with several innovative ideas that improved the efficiency of nylon production. Upon retirement in 1990, she began taking classes at Haywood Community College in crafts and artisanry. She soon became a very skilled seamstress making beautiful quilts and other needlecrafts for family and friends. Several of her works won blue ribbons and other recognition at area craft shows. In addition to sewing, she was an avid gardener and enjoyed canning and other food preservation.

She is survived by her son, Dr. Webb M. Smathers, Jr, and daughter-in-law Dr. Diane G. Smathers of Clemson, S.C. and granddaughter, Tiffany D. Smathers of Rock Hill, S.C. Other survivors include three sisters-in-law, Mary S. Cook and Ruby S. McKinney (Raymond) of Asheville, and Betty P. Long of Canton. She was also close to her nephew, Mark R. Morgan and niece, Joyce M Dietz (Bill) both of Canton plus several other extended family members.

Considering the current public health situation, a private burial will be held at Bethel Community Cemetery and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Creekside Villas in Waynesville for the loving care they provided the past two years.

In lieu of memorials, the family suggests that an appropriate remembrance would be to plant a tree or flower in a favorite place or garden.

The care of Mrs. Smathers has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
