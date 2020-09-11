1/1
May Jo DeNardo Gray
May Jo DeNardo Gray

May Jo DeNardo Gray, 97, passed away of natural causes on September 6, 2020 in Bradenton, FL. She was a resident of Sunny Bower ALF. The family thanks everyone at Sunny Bower for their unwavering care and also the staff of Tidewell Hospice.

May Jo was born on September 17, 1922 in Charlotte, NC. Her parents Lucy Tom Reeves and Joseph DeNardo were well known musicians in Asheville, NC. May Jo, a child prodigy, performed piano and violin recitals from the age of six. She studied with Grace Carroll in Asheville. She graduated from St. Genevieve of the Pines, received her B.A. in Music from UNC Chapel Hill and M.A. in Performing Arts from Converse College. She was a composer and a member of the Leschetizky Association. She was a beloved professor at Mars Hill University for many years.

May Jo and her beloved husband Virgil R. Gray retired in 1984 to Bradenton. Virgil died in May 2019. Her sons Thomas Joseph Ford and Richard Edgar Ford also predeceased her. She is survived by her daughters Celia Prince (Jane Purtzer), Lucy Segerson (Ed) and Zita Gray. May her memory be a blessing There will be no services.

Final arrangements were entrusted to Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park
1221 53rd Ave East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(941) 755-2688
