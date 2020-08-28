Meghan Lucia McGinnis
McGinnis - Meghan Lucia McGinnis of Huntersville and Hendersonville, NC slipped quietly and pain free into Jesus' arms on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Elizabeth House, Flat Rock after a fierce and valiant extended battle with an aggressive rectal cancer. Though her life was too short, Meghan lived life with passion and fullness, grace and love. Her stubborn and feisty attitude aided her valiant fight to survive.
A graduate of T.C. Roberson High School, her dedicated calling in life was a nanny, helping families to raise and love 'littles' in her 14 year career.
Born September 9, 1988 in Santa Lucia, Guatemala, Meghan became the daughter of Lamar and Debbie McGinnis, of Hendersonville, six months after her birth, and sister to brothers Nick McGinnis, of Fletcher and Chris McGinnis of Garner, all of whom survive her. Life partner, Joseph Nicolini of Huntersville, uncles, Greg Whitener (Web) of Hickory, Robert McGinnis of Barnwell, SC, aunt, Kim Stroud (Ben) of Spartanburg, SC, and cousins miss her, in addition to her second chosen family, Pr. Sara Ilderton (Cliff) and little sis and brother, Lucy and Henry, of Charlotte who also dearly miss and mourn her sweet loving heart.
Meghan was eagerly greeted in heaven by her hero and aunt, Lori Whitener, grandparents Nathan and Myrtle Whitener, Hickory, NC and Elgin and Helen McGinnis, Spartanburg, SC.
A kind and giving soul, a true friend to many, a loving partner, a precious daughter, sister, niece and cousin, Meghan was the ultimate caregiver, insistent that everyone was ok. Her lifelong church family at Lutheran Church of the Nativity, Arden, NC grieves with us.
In gratitude our family humbly thanks the Duke Cancer Center, Duke University Hospital Oncology and Four Seasons Hospice Elizabeth House for her care.
You are welcome to hold Meghan in memory by gifting in her name to one of the following non-profit institutions:
•Facebook "Meggieloo's Memory" ccalliance.org, for "Never too young" colon cancer support and research by October 31, 2020
•Anytime online at the Duke Cancer Institute, CRUSH for colon cancer research and support, Durham, NC
•nativitypreschool.org scholarship fund.
A Celebration of Life for Meghan will be held at a later date following Covid guidelines.
