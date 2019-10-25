Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Melba Grindstaff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melba Jean Honeycutt Grindstaff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melba Jean Honeycutt Grindstaff Obituary
Melba Jean Honeycutt Grindstaff, age 78, of Winder, GA, formerly of Weaverville, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

Mrs. Grindstaff was born June 22, 1941 in Madison County to the late Jobie and Irene Shook Honeycutt. She was a member of California Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Vaughn Grindstaff who died in 2017; brother, Jack David Honeycutt.

Surviving are her son, Dana Louis Snyder and wife Lana of Winder, GA; step-sons, William Grindstaff of Weaverville, and Vince Grindstaff of Atlanta, GA; brothers, Jerry Randall Honeycutt of Carrollton, GA, and Roger Dale Honeycutt of Mars Hill, NC; grandchildren, Jobie Leigh Snyder and Charlie Lynn Snyder; step grandchildren, Levi Grindstaff and wife Kaycie, and Windsor Creech and husband Doug.

Her funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Wes Pike will officiate. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, following the service, in Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Black Mountain.

The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at the funeral home.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Grindstaff's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now