Melba Jean Honeycutt Grindstaff, age 78, of Winder, GA, formerly of Weaverville, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Mrs. Grindstaff was born June 22, 1941 in Madison County to the late Jobie and Irene Shook Honeycutt. She was a member of California Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Vaughn Grindstaff who died in 2017; brother, Jack David Honeycutt.
Surviving are her son, Dana Louis Snyder and wife Lana of Winder, GA; step-sons, William Grindstaff of Weaverville, and Vince Grindstaff of Atlanta, GA; brothers, Jerry Randall Honeycutt of Carrollton, GA, and Roger Dale Honeycutt of Mars Hill, NC; grandchildren, Jobie Leigh Snyder and Charlie Lynn Snyder; step grandchildren, Levi Grindstaff and wife Kaycie, and Windsor Creech and husband Doug.
Her funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Wes Pike will officiate. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, following the service, in Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Black Mountain.
The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at the funeral home.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Grindstaff's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019