Melba Trantham Brown
Melba Trantham Brown

Candler - Melba Trantham Brown, 83, of Candler, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Mrs. Brown was a daughter of the late Clifford I. and Eula Waldrop Trantham. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Jimmy Edward Brown, who died in 2007, and by a brother, Gerald Trantham.

Melba retired from D.O. Creasman Electronics. She loved and trusted the Lord, and was a faithful member of Pole Creek Baptist Church. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and "Little Momma".

Mrs. Brown is survived by two loving daughters, Debbie B. Sitton and husband Randy E. of Edneyville, and Denise B. Powell and husband Ken of East Flat Rock; devoted granddaughter, Mandy C. Brown and husband Douglas W., of Candler; two special great-grandchildren, Veston Edward Brown and Cassandra Denise Brown; and many nephews and nieces.

A private graveside service for the immediate family was held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Snow Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Dennis Thurman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pole Creek Baptist Church, 96 Snow Hill Church Rd., Candler, NC 28715.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
