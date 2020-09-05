Melene Tuton Patchel
Asheville - Melene Tuton Patchel of Asheville died on September 2, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 71. Melene lived in Asheville nearly all her life and was the daughter of the late Rev. John W. Tuton and Ernestine Rich Tuton.
After graduating from Salem College, Melene's career spanned from consumer analyst to special needs teacher to sales to office manager. Her passion was for people - all who knew her remark on her kindness, beauty, grace, and wonderful sense of humor. Many have noted that Melene always knew just what to say or do to brighten someone's day. Friends often visited on the porch of her home in North Asheville, where they experienced her warm hospitality along with a view of her award-winning garden.
Melene is survived by her partner of two decades, Ron Basini of Asheville and Haines Falls, NY. She also leaves behind a sister and brother-in-law Sallie Craig and Douglas Huber of Boston, and a brother and sister-in-law John Tuton and Mary Ayers, and their daughter Sara Melene, of Calvander, NC. Melene was the world's best mother to her eternally grateful daughter, Kirsten, and son-in-law Bob Fatzinger, of Falls Church, VA. Lastly, Melene is survived by two grandsons, James and John Fatzinger, whom she loved more than all the stars in the sky.
A lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Melene served on the Vestry and on multiple committees and projects over the decades. Most recently, Melene dedicated her time to the renovation of Trinity's entrance and courtyard. A celebration of her life will be held at Trinity when all can gather in person. Gifts in memory of Melene may be directed to the Trinity Courtyard Campaign (www.trinityasheville.org
).