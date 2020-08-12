1/1
Melinda Gail Wines
Melinda Gail Wines

Marshall - Melinda Gail Wines, 43, of Marshall, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 10, 2020.

She is survived by: her husband of 21 years, Keith Wines; three children: Jacob Lee Wines, Keithen Eli Wines and Maci Rose Wines; parents, Roy and Rose Meadows; twin sister, Melissa Meadows Massey (Lewis); uncles, Ray Marler (Sally), Ronald McMahan, Buddy Marler and Bill Meadows; aunts, Jo McMahan, Jessie Mae Wiles, Nina Shelton and Aunt Cill; special friends, Amy Sue and Keith Moore; as well as several cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Redmon Baptist Church with Reverend Ronald McMahan officiating. Family will arrive at the church at 1:00 pm. Pallbearers will be Lewis massey, Keith Moore, Daniel Hensley, Michael Hensley, Joe Rice, Tyler Teague, Eli Teague and Austin Bowens. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
01:00 PM
Redmon Baptist Church
AUG
14
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Redmon Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Madison Funeral Home
1750 Hwy 213
Marshall, NC 28753
(828) 649-9163
