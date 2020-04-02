|
Melinda Henderson
Asheville - Melinda Henderson, 76 of Asheville, NC passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 at Brooks-Howell Home. Melinda is survived by her loving husband Tom; her son, Greg (Adrienne) and her six grandchildren, Matthew, Rachel, Ryan, Christopher, Jack and Emery. She is preceded in death by her son Brian (Jocelyn).
Born in Peekskill, NY, Melinda grew up and lived her entire life in Asheville, NC. Tom and Melinda were married for 56 years and both are devout members of Central United Methodist Church. Melinda enjoyed volunteering at the Church each week and attending Sunday services. She also enjoyed working in their yard at home and tending to her garden and flower beds. An avid animal lover, she cared for many dogs and cats through the years which she loved dearly. Melinda retired from The Grove Park Inn in Asheville after 32 years of service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable contribution to Central United Methodist Church in Asheville or to the .
Announcement of a service for friends and family will follow at a later date.
Morris Funeral & Cremation Care is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website at www.morrisfamilycare.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020