Melva Jo Hill
Fairview - Melva Jo Hill died on December 20, 2019. Born in Henderson County, North Carolina, January 29, 1939, Melva lived her entire life in Buncombe County. She was the daughter of the late John Mont Nesbitt and Lucy Hudgins Nesbitt of Fairview, North Carolina.
Melva was the wife of the late Thurel R. "Bud" Hill. They had been married 47 years at the time of his death in 2004.
Surviving is her daughter and best friend, Monte' Hill and her partner, Kevin Dobo, of Denver, Colorado and her brother, John Phillip Nesbitt and his wife, Bonnie, of Hendersonville, North Carolina.
Among those things she held most dear were her grand-dogs, Cocoa and Barley, whose love for her enriched her life each and every day.
Starting at a young age, Melva began singing in schools and area churches. She graduated with honors as a member of the second graduating class of AC Reynold's High School in 1957. Immediately following graduation, she went to work for the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce where she remained for eight years until she resigned her position as office manager in 1965 to await the birth of her daughter.
In the years following she held several part-time jobs. In 1986, she was asked to take a fulltime position with WNC Communities as their bookkeeper/office secretary - a position she held for nineteen years until her retirement in 2005. She quickly found retirement not to be her cup of tea and shortly thereafter joined the staff at Flesher's Fairview Health Care in 2005 as a part-time receptionist. She held this position until November of 2018, when she decided to move into assisted living at the same facility.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany UMC Cemetery Fund c/o of Betty Dotson; 1095 Brush Creek Circle; Fairview, NC 28730.
A Memorial Service will be held in January of 2020 at Bethany United Methodist Church on a date to be determined. Please refer to the website of Asheville Area Alternative Funeral & Cremation Service for updates regarding the specific time and date. https://www.ashevilleareaalternative.com/
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019