Melvin Carl Luedtke


1934 - 2019
Melvin Carl Luedtke Obituary
Melvin Carl Luedtke

Asheville - Melvin Carl Luedtke, 85, of Asheville passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Center in Asheville. Born February 12, 1934 in Milwaukee, WI, he was the son of the late Carl and Marie Luedtke.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was employed at the Biltmore Estate for 15 years. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Asheville where he sang in the choir.

Surviving is his devoted spouse of 40 years, Straudia Ann Luedtke; children: Paul Luedtke and his spouse Cynthia, Vicky Simon and her spouse, Peter, Mark Luedtke and his spouse, Denise, Valerie Cronquist and her spouse, Bruce, and Stefani Gazer and her spouse, Donnie Denney; step-daughter, Lisa Swearinger; 6 grandchildren; 5 step grandchildren; and several wonderful great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held in the spring.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
