Melvin Ernest Pace
Canton - Melvin Ernest Pace, 73, of Canton, NC passed away November 27th, 2019, at Mission Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born July 7, 1946 to Fred and Charlotte Pace, in Haywood County. He was the sixth of seven children in the family.
On August 24, 1968 he married Retha Greene, who survives. Melvin was a talented woodworker who used his skills all his life to provide for his wife and four daughters. He had a passion for hunting and being a lifelong entrepreneur. His strong will and infectious personality will forever be unmatched. He was one of a kind.
He is survived by daughter and son-in-law Melanie Pace Waddell; Scott Waddell. Daughter and son-in-law Tracie Pace Frady; Lee Frady. Daughter and son-in-law Carrie Pace Trantham; Joey Trantham. Daughter and son-in-law Jamie Pace Edmonds; Jeremy Edmonds. Son; Rodney Pace. Nine grandchildren; Natalie and Amelia Waddell, Sidney and Blake Frady, Bailee, Abbie and Cara Trantham, Pressley and Marrin Edmonds. And many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at The Farm, 215 Justice Ridge Rd, Candler, NC 28715 from 4-6 PM on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
Per Melvin's request, NO flowers. Instead choose and donate in honor of Melvin.
Special thanks to Crawford/ Ray Funeral Home
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019