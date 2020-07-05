Meredith Whittemore-Zaiken
Atlanta, GA - Meredith Whittemore-Zaiken, 71, passed away on June 29, 2020. After a short battle with leukemia, she passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
Meredith was originally from McDowell County but loved traveling with her husband, settling in Asheville, NC, Belchertown, MA, Sparta, NJ and Covington, GA. It could be said that her greatest accomplishment was loving others. She did it well. But she also loved the sound of the ocean, dancing, and even taught ballroom and swing dancing classes in her spare time too.
Meredith spent a lifetime showing those around her kindness, love, and friendship. She was a light to everyone who knew her. Her faith and family carried her throughout her life, loving all who crossed her path. It was perhaps the greatest gift she gave to those she left behind. She embraced strangers as friends, adopted many animals, and found joy in helping others. Her warm smile was infectious, and she will be deeply missed by all who had the immeasurable pleasure of knowing her.
Meredith is preceded in death by her parents, Beatrice and Jesse Vess, and son-in-law, Ryen McCaffrey. She is survived by her husband, Eliot Zaiken; daughters, Heather Robertson, Lindi McCaffrey and Amanda (Jamie) Warner; grandchildren, Kyla, Avalene, Maddy, Flynn and Kayden and her beloved maltese "Gruffer".
Due to the challenges with Covid, there will not be a funeral. In lieu of flowers, Meredith would enjoy helping others in her name. Donations can be made to http://projectrenewalgeorgia.com
or http://www.adopt-a-greyhound.org
.