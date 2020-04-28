|
Merle F. "Buddy" Walton
Weaverville - Merle F. "Buddy" Walton, age 74, died Friday, April 24, 2020.
Buddy was born April 5, 1946 in Buncombe County, where he had lived all of his life, to the late Marvin and Robbie Wilson Walton. He was retired from a career in sheet metal fabrication from Industrial Sheet Metal Co. He was a member of Brittains Cove Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his parents Mr. Walton was preceded in death by a daughter, Wendi Lynn Walton and his sisters, Marlene Buckner, Jessie Crowder and Jeanie Walton.
Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Vicki Lynn Walton; daughter Julie Webb and husband Britt; sisters Nancy Hollifield and Roberta Padgett; grandson Luke Webb; special cousin Clarence Wilson, as well as several other family members.
Private graveside services were held in West Memorial Park, Weaverville. Rev. Dr. Will Gaines officiated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Walton's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020