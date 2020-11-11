1/1
Merle Flynn Ball
Merle Flynn Ball

Candler - Merle Flynn Ball, 95, passed on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Pisgah Manor Health Care Center.

Merle was born in Madison Co., but lived in Candler for most of her adult life. She was a daughter of the late Frank and Leslie Flynn, of Madison Co. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Frank Ball; younger brothers, Rex, Bert, Sam and Ted; grandson, Chris Miller; and great-granddaughter, Brooke Leslie Hooker.

She was a long-time member of Liberty Baptist Church. She was also an incredible seamstress until she was in her seventies. Her handiwork could be found in many homes, businesses, churches and the Biltmore House. She was in her element when given a job that required her to figure out how to do something different. She often created her own patterns and played with fabric until she was able to get what was wanted. An independent lady, Merle was humble in the highest sense of the word and in her quiet way she changed a corner of the world.

She is survived by her son Ben Ball and wife Susanne; daughters, Gladys Miller and husband Buddy, and Susie Stewart and husband Tom; grandchildren, Lisa Miller, Clay Hooker and wife Beth, Benjamin Ball, III, Ashleigh Ball and Courtney Ball; great-grandchildren, Cade and Gavin Hooker; step-great-grandchildren, Trevor and Owen MacDonald; and many nieces and nephews.

The graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday at Pisgah View Memorial Park. The Rev. Karen Kurtz will officiate. Face masks and social distancing will be required.

The family thanks Pisgah Manor for all of their care for Mrs. Ball for the past three years. Special thanks are sent to Linda, Lona, Sheila, Velma, Daisy, Mariah, Iva and Carolyn, who were Mrs. Ball's caregivers for the last few years of her life as she struggled with dementia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eliada Homes, 2 Compton Drive, Asheville, NC 28806 or to a charity of your choice.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Pisgah View Memorial Park
