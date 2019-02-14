|
|
Merle Garner Driggers
Pisgah Forest - Merle Garner Driggers of Pisgah Forest passed away on February 12, 2019. She was a native of Hope Mills, NC, born April 21, 1931 to Effie and Earl Garner.
She was the wife of Archie Driggers, with whom she celebrated 68 years of marriage. She was the mother of two sons: James, a resident of Orlando, FL, and Mark (deceased); she was the mother of four daughters: Larke Foster of Jonesborough, TN; Ann Wright of Hendersonville, NC; Katrina Ronneburger of Pisgah Forest, NC, and Teresa Chafey of Moore, SC. She was lovingly known as "Grand Merle" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Ruth Ann Honeycutt of Chattanooga, TN, and brother, Alton "Dick" Garner of St. Louis, MO.
Merle was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Brevard for 49 years and was noted for her class, charm, grace, and her loving care and compassion to all that knew her. A gifted chef, she managed the Wedge and Keg Restaurant in Brevard, NC for many years before opening Archibald's Delicatessen in Holden Beach, NC with her husband and son.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held at 1 PM at First United Methodist Church in Brevard, with a receiving by the family immediately following in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to Transylvania Christian Ministries, 164 Duckworth Ave, Brevard, NC 28712.
Online condolences may be left at www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com
Moody-Connolly Funeral Home, 181 S. Caldwell Street, Brevard, NC 28712.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 14, 2019