Merle Ralston Buckner
Asheville - Merle Ralston Buckner, age 94, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the WNC Baptist Home.
A native of Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Palmer Ralston and Marie Calloway Ralston. She lived in Asheville until 1962, moved to Alabama and returned to Asheville in 1985 after retiring from a photographic laboratory in Mobile, Alabama. She was a member of Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church.
She was predeceased by her husband, Morris Buckner; her son, Christopher Buckner; brother, Ronald Ralston and sister, Gail Bartlett. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Sarah Ralston; two nieces and a nephew.
The family would like to thank the staff at WNC Baptist Home for their loving care.
A graveside service will be held at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Kelly Crissman officiating at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, July 1st.
Memorials may be made to Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, 171 Beaverdam Road, Asheville, NC 28804 or to WNC Baptist Home, 213 Richmond Hill Drive, Asheville, NC 28806.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and the memorial register is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Asheville - Merle Ralston Buckner, age 94, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the WNC Baptist Home.
A native of Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Palmer Ralston and Marie Calloway Ralston. She lived in Asheville until 1962, moved to Alabama and returned to Asheville in 1985 after retiring from a photographic laboratory in Mobile, Alabama. She was a member of Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church.
She was predeceased by her husband, Morris Buckner; her son, Christopher Buckner; brother, Ronald Ralston and sister, Gail Bartlett. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Sarah Ralston; two nieces and a nephew.
The family would like to thank the staff at WNC Baptist Home for their loving care.
A graveside service will be held at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Kelly Crissman officiating at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, July 1st.
Memorials may be made to Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, 171 Beaverdam Road, Asheville, NC 28804 or to WNC Baptist Home, 213 Richmond Hill Drive, Asheville, NC 28806.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and the memorial register is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.