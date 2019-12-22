Services
Michael Allen Davis


1942 - 2019
Asheville - Michael Allen Davis, 77, of Hendersonville and Knoxville, TN, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Mission Hospital, Asheville.

Born in Asheville, he was the husband of Missy Minkin of Knoxville, and the son of the late Clarence Hall and Helen Lucille Guthrie Davis. Michael was preceded in death by his first wife, Janice King Davis, in 2004.

He was a veteran of the US Navy.

In addition to his loving wife, Michael is survived by 2 daughters: Rhonda Davis Byas (Jeff) of Asheville and Tammy Davis McFarland (Robert) of Smithfield, VA; 5 grandchildren; a brother, Raymond O. Davis (Glenda) of Asheville; a sister, Jeanette Thompson of Hollywood, MD; a stepson, Steven Minkin (Sarah); and a stepdaughter, Molly Minkin.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Candler.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019
