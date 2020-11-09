1/1
Michael Brian Tweed
Asheville - Michael Brian Tweed, 54, of Asheville, NC, passed away unexpectedly on November 7, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Tweed.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara "Bobbie" Tweed and his brother, Scott Tweed (Trena) of Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by a large loving and caring family.

Brian graduated from A.C. Reynolds High School in 1984, where he played golf and basketball. He will be missed by the Reynolds Community where he served as the statistician for the football team for over 20 years.

Due to COVID19 Restrictions, there will be a private family service. At a later date an additional gathering will be held to celebrate Brian with friends and the Reynolds Community. Please check Groce Funeral Home website for date and time.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family. Please share your thoughts and condolences at www.grocefuneralhome.com.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
