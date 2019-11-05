|
Michael Buchanan
Candler - Candler- Michael "Mike" William Buchanan, age 59, entered into a place of eternal peace and rest on Friday, November 1, 2019.
He was born August 21, 1960 in Jackson County and was the son of the late Vero Buchanan and Mildred Coggins Whetstine and husband, Frank Whetstine of Candler. Mike had made his home in Buncombe County most of his life and was well known throughout the area as a talented automobile and truck mechanic. He was an avid fisherman and deer hunter and he enjoyed spending time among the mountains where he was born and raised. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving are his brothers, Kenneth Buchanan and his wife, Debra of Candler, and Steve Buchanan and his wife, Lynn of Clyde; a sister, Karen Hall and her husband, Robert of Weaverville; his longtime companion, Bronsalea Jones of Candler; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends.
A service of remembrance to celebrate Mike's life will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the chapel of Crawford / Ray Funeral Home in Canton. Reverend Betty Drake will be officiating. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Buchanan family
